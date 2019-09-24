Watch: Beatles’ first ever video for “Here Comes The Sun”
The Beatles have released a first-look trailer and launched a Premiere Watch page for the brand new music video for George Harrison’s classic track “Here Comes The Sun” from the group’s legendary Abbey Road album. On the record’s 50th anniversary this Thursday, September 26th, the music video’s global premiere event will be hosted across the official YouTube channels for the Beatles, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.
According to the press release, “The ‘Here Comes The Sun’ music video welcomes the viewer into Abbey Road Studios’ Studio Two, where the Beatles famously recorded most of Abbey Road, to experience a unique and moving sunrise above the band’s instruments and gear. Working closely with Apple Corps Ltd., the video’s sun centerpiece was filmed as it was meticulously crafted on-set in Abbey Road’s Studio Two. The video features photos from the Apple Corps archive, and photos and footage shot by Linda McCartney supplied by Paul McCartney.”