Watch: Ann Wilson Live “This Is Now”

Source: YouTube

She’s always been one of my personal favorites Ann Wilson and Heart. She has released a new live version of her single, “This Is Now.” It ties in with her tour. She’s currently on the road and posted online: “Seeing all of your beautiful faces from the stage each night is something I never take for granted. And your responses to the new songs have been beyond gratifying for me.” Ann Wilson’s new album, Another Door, will be out September 29. As for Heart… In a recent interview, Nancy Wilson said she and her sister have been working on new music together. In describing it, she said, “It’s closer to what you would have heard us originally do in the ’70s, late ’70s. So it’s really fun, it’s just exciting and inspiring.” No release date was given.