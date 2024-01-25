Watch: AI generated Vid for ‘The General’.

Source: YouTube

Guns N’ Roses have gotten some technological help with their new video. The band has just dropped the video for their latest single, “The General,” which has been powered by artificial intelligence. The video, created in collaboration with Dan Potter, creative director of London-based Creative Works, features A.I.-animated visuals that help give insight into the subconscious of a young boy, who seems to be battling monsters from his past. The clips are cut with live performance footage of the band. Guns N’ Roses released “The General” back in December, although they first debuted the song live during their November two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It was the second new single the rockers released last year, following “Perhaps,” which was their first new song since 2021.

Source: ABC Audio