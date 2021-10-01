Watch: AC/DC’s “Through The Mists Of Time” Video

AC/DC just dropped a new music video for “Through The Mists Of Time”. Pretty cool, the clip takes you through a virtual AC/DC museum, filled with vintage photos of the band’s early days – including original frontman Bon Scott. The band pulled off an impressive bit of technical wizardry for the video shoot – all five band members were filmed individually, in different parts of the world – then digitally combined on-stage. “Through The Mists Of Time” is the fifth single and video from the band’s 2020 album PWR/UP. They plan to tour in 2022.