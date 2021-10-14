Watch: 4-min Trailer to ‘The Beatles- Get Back’

The four-minute teaser for Peter Jackson‘s The Beatles – Get Back has just been released. The six-part documentary will roll out over three days, November 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. Each of the three episodes is approximately two hours in length.
The January 1969 footage features the band in the midst of rehearsing and recording Let It Be, and spotlights the band at Twickenham Film Studio, their Apple basement studios, and eventually the Apple Rooftop where they gave their final performance on January 30th, 1969. The film was perfectly preserved and looks great and really shows the band creating. There is so much Beatles stuff out there and in other films, docs, books and video I sometimes get a bit jaded, but I have to admit this is pretty cool and fun to watch.