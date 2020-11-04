Watch! 1972’s “Elected” Just Released Video From Alice Cooper
UMeLast month, Alice Cooper released a new animated lyric video for the 2016 version of his 1972 song “Elected” in conjunction with launching a new, tongue-in-cheek 2020 presidential campaign. Now the shock rocker has posted a “fact video” for “Elected” featuring historic bits of trivia and quotes about the song.
The minute-long clip, streaming on Cooper’s YouTube channel and which features a segment of the original “Elected” music video, begins by noting that the song was released in 1972, was re-recorded in 2016 and was the first single from the 1973 album Billion Dollar Babies to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.
The video reports that it reached #26 in the U.S., as well as #3 in Austria and Germany, #4 in the U.K., #5 in The Netherlands and #8 in Ireland. The clip also notes that the track was produced by longtime Cooper collaborator Bob Ezrin and is built around the riff and melody from the 1969 Alice Cooper tune, “Reflected.”\
Here is the fact video!