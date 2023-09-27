Want To Vacation In The SHREK Swamp?

Airbnb is doing it again. Now you can stay a couple nights in the SHREK swamp. Talk about a real get away.

Located among the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre – and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans.

You can request to book this fairytale stay in Shrek’s Swamp beginning October 13 at 6 p.m. BST.

During your stay in this spectacularly secluded swamp-scape, guests can:

Relax in the ambiance of “earwax candlelight”

Kick their feet up with a parfait (everybody likes a parfait!)

Swap stories around the fire until late in the night

Enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning

And of course, enjoy the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s trusted outhouse (you know the one)

You can see some photos of the place and get more info by CLICKING HERE