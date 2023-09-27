Want To Vacation In The SHREK Swamp?
September 27, 2023 12:28PM CDT
Airbnb is doing it again. Now you can stay a couple nights in the SHREK swamp. Talk about a real get away.
Located among the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre – and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans.
You can request to book this fairytale stay in Shrek’s Swamp beginning October 13 at 6 p.m. BST.
During your stay in this spectacularly secluded swamp-scape, guests can:
- Relax in the ambiance of “earwax candlelight”
- Kick their feet up with a parfait (everybody likes a parfait!)
- Swap stories around the fire until late in the night
- Enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning
- And of course, enjoy the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s trusted outhouse (you know the one)
You can see some photos of the place and get more info by CLICKING HERE