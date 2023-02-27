Wait…..I Could Have Cashed In For HOW MUCH If I Wasn’t So Hungry?

Golden wavy potato chips on a white background.

Imagine this…..You find a HEART SHAPED Potato Chip in your bag of chips….on the day after Valentines Day. Well you think it’s kinda cool so you take a photo of it and post it on your social media pages. THEN you hear from your friends about a contest that was happening and you could have won $120,000! THAT’S exactly what happened to a woman in the U.K. Here’s the story:

Walkers Crisps (the British version of Lay’s Potato Chips) is holding a contest, offering a £100,000 ($120,000) prize to the person who pulls the best heart-shaped potato chip from one of its bags. Walkers specifically put heart-shaped chips into its packages, which are marked with contest details. But Dawn Sagar tells the BBC she was unaware of the contest when she noticed the chip in her bag of Walkers Ready Salted chips on Feb. 15. “I suddenly thought, ‘Oh, a heart, and I’ll take a picture of it,’ because it was the day after Valentine’s Day,” says Sagar. The 40-year-old supermarket employee sent the photo to friends, but by the time they warned her not to eat the chip, she already had. According to contest rules, entrants must preserve the chip and the chip bag.

Oh well….guess she missed out! BUMMER!