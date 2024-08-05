Vintage MIDNIGHT SPECIAL Performance By Wishbone Ash!

Source: YouTube

I have always loved their song BLOWIN’ FREE and now Midnight Special has uploaded another great vintage performance from back in the day.

The footage comes from an episode broadcast in March 1974 – two years after Argus‘s release – at the tail end of Wishbone Ash’s Live Dates tour, when they guested on a show hosted by The Guess Who. It was the band’s second appearance on the show, having performed Jail Bait – from 1971’s Pilgrimage album – the previous June.

It’s a little faster tempo than the album version, but they sound great, and the quality of the video is great too! Check it out!