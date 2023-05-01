Vintage HEART Appearance! Pretty Cool

Hey gang,

We just announced this morning (May 1) that AEROSMITH is heading out on their “PEACE OUT” farewell and 50th anniversary tour. Head for our Concert Page for information.

HEART is another band celebrating 50 YEARS in 2023 like the above mentioned AEROSMITH, JOURNEY, KANSAS, and many others.

I stumbled across this very old and vintage (1976) TV performance from “the ladies of loudness” and their band on youtube and thought you might enjoy it as much as I did. Pretty Cool! Ann Wilson said last year that HEART had some big plans to celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2023 but so far…..nothing from them on their plans….so…..enjoy this in the meantime.

Just CLICK HERE to check it out. And when we hear about what HEART has planned, we’ll pass it along to you ASAP!