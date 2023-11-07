Trans Siberian Orchestra In Lincoln- We Have Your Tickets And Vinyl

Trans Siberian Orchestra is going to be back in Lincoln to kick off the Holiday Season, Thursday night November 16th at Pinnacle Bank Arena. We have your tickets….AND….vinyl!! Go to the TSO listing on our concert page and register to win. If you’re one of our 5 winners you will get 2 tickets to the show and ONE of the following Trans Siberian Orchestra LPs on Vinyl:

*CHRISTMAS EVE AND OTHER STORIES (Double Disc)

*THE CHRISTMAS ATTIC (Double Disc)

*BEETHOVEN’S LAST NIGHT (Double Disc) -or-

*NIGHT CASTLE (4 LP Set)

Also…scroll down here on the JOE’S BLOG PAGE to hear my interview with TSO Musical Director and Guitarist, AL PITRELLI from earlier this fall. Happy Holidays!