Trailer for Springsteen On Broadway Netflix Special. See Preview & Get Details

Bruce Springsteen has just released the trailer for his Springsteen On Broadway Netflix special, which airs on December 16th. Billboard.composted excerpts from Springsteen’s upcoming interview in the winter 2019 issue of Esquire, in which “The Boss” pulls no punches in his analysis of Donald Trump and the effect of his presidency.

Springsteen explains, “(Trump is) invested in denying the idea of a united America and an America for all. (He) has no interest in uniting the country, really, and actually has an interest in doing the opposite and dividing us, which he does on an almost daily basis. So that’s simply a crime against humanity, as far as I’m concerned. It’s an awful, awful message to send out into the world if you’re in that job and in that position. It’s just an ugly, awful message. You are intentionally trying to disenfranchise a large portion of Americans. . . And then there’s just the rise of — whether it’s the alt-right or the folks who were marching in Charlottesville with their tiki torches and all of that coming to the fore again, y’know? Which our president was more than happy to play into and to play to. So these are folks who are invested in denying the idea of a united America and an America for all. It’s a critical moment. This has come so far to the surface, and it’s so toxic. . . It’s a scary moment for any conscientious American, I think.”

He went on to talk about how a partisan agenda such as Trump’s can actually inspire the masses: “I do feel that people feel under siege, and sometimes for reasons that I don’t agree with and that are unfortunate. Like I say, whether it’s the changing face of the nation or. . . I think those people legitimately feel under siege. Their way of life is somehow threatened. . . that’s always been a part of the American story. It continues to be a part of it today. . . these are times when we’ve also seen folks marching, and in the highest offices of our land, who want to speak to our darkest angels, who want to call up the ugliest and most divisive ghosts of America’s past. And they want to destroy the idea of an America for all. That’s their intention.”

Springsteen went on to say: “We’ll survive Trump. . . . Let people view themselves as Americans first, that the basic founding principles of the country could be adhered to, whether it’s equality or social justice. Let people give each other a chance.”

