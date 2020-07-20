Outdoors is not cancelled in 2020. Now is a good time to explore the trails of Lincoln on two feet by joining Lincoln Trail-A-Thon. This self guided run, jog or walk event provides a different trail map each month and fun facts about the trails. For a small entry fee you’ll receive a t-shirt and a chance to win monthly prizes! Proceeds go to Great Plains Trails Network to continue to expand the trails system in lincoln. Be inspired and take the Lincoln Trail-A-Thon challenge. Click here to sign up.