Tom Petty Estate Releases First Track From Expanded Wildflowers Album.
Here’s the new lyric video and digital single for Tom Petty’s 1993 demo of “You Don’t Know How It Feels” has just been released as a teaser for the upcoming Wildflowers: All The Rest collection due out later this year. Petty’s daughter, Aida Petty, who has been the most vocal proponent for the expanded version of the 1994 album’s release, spoke about the demo, telling Rolling Stone, “I thought, ‘What a weird song to pick as the single, of all those songs.’ They had an album of amazing songs. But there’s something about it that makes you feel at ease — like you belong. The idea of ‘you don’t know how it feels to be me’ — people can identify with that feeling. And ‘roll another joint’ is saying, ‘Tune out the noise for a second because there’s so much of it.’ And that felt appropriate now.”
She went on to say, “My dad’s demos were always really awesome. They were a good guiding light in the Wildflowers sessions. And this one has a right-out-of-the-box feeling to it. . . The family and all our engineers and the Heartbreakers have been circling around this project and making it as delightful and completist (sic) as possible. We’re really pleased to be able to share the second half of the Wildflowers double album.”
FAST FACTS
- Tom Petty’s solo album, Wildflowers, was released on November 1st, 1994 and peaked at Number Eight on the Billboard 200, and featured such instant classics as the title track, “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” “It’s Good To Be King,” “You Wreck Me.”
- Although officially billed as his second solo album, all the Heartbreakers, except for drummer Stan Lynch, appear on the set, with guitarist Mike Campbell co-producing with Petty and Rick Rubin.
DID YOU KNOW???
Back in 2013, Wildflowers and Damn The Torpedoes topped the Rolling Stone’s “Best Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Albums” poll.
The Top Ten Best Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers albums, according to the Rolling Stone Reader’s Poll:
- 1. Wildflowers (1994) — Key Tracks: “Wildflowers,” “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” “You Wreck Me,” and “It’s Good to Be King”
- 2. Damn The Torpedoes (1979) — Key Tracks: “Refugee,” “Here Comes My Girl,” “Even The Losers,” and “Don’t Do Me Like That”
- 3. Full Moon Fever (1989) — Key Tracks: “I Won’t Back Down,” “Runnin’ Down A Dream,” and “Free Fallin'”
- 4. Southern Accents (1985) — Key Tracks: “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” “Make It Better (Forget About Me),” and “Rebels”
- 5. Hard Promises (1981) — Key Tracks: “The Waiting,” “A Woman In Love (It’s Not Me)” “Insider” (with Stevie Nicks)
- 6. Echo (1999) — Key Tracks: “Free Girl Now,” “Swingin’,” and “Room At The Top”
- 7. Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers (1976) — Key Tracks: “American Girl,” “Breakdown,” and “Anything That’s Rock N’ Roll”
- 8. Into The Great Wide Open (1991) — Key Tracks: “Into The Great Wide Open,” “Learning To Fly,” and “Kings Highway”
- 9. Mojo (2010) — Key Tracks: “Good Enough,” “First Flash Of Freedom,” and “Jefferson Jericho Blues”
- 10. Long After Dark (1982) — Key Tracks: “You Got Lucky,” “One Story Town,” and “Change Of Heart”