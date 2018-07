© 2018 Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers & Warner Bros. Records

Here’s the official video of “Keep A Little Soul.”

The Eagle is Lincoln’s home for music from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers!

RELATED CONTENT

Overheard at Mick Jagger’s 75th Birthday Party from the Scott Kaye blog.

Watch trailer for Lynyrd Skynyrd documentary “If I Leave Here Tomorrow”

Joni Mitchell’s legendary 1970 “Isle Of Wight” appearance set for release. Watch the trailer on the Scott Kaye blog.

Watch thunderous Led Zeppelin “Rock And Roll” Remastered from “The Song Remains The Same.” Now on The Scott Kaye Blog.

Least Popular Summer Reads

Yes, you should see Eagles without Glenn Frey.