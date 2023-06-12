Tired Of Living Here? Maybe You Should Move To SLOWJAMASTAN!

Toy car with luggage on a vintage globe map of the United States with a shallow depth of field.
Have you heard of the new country within our country? It’s The ‘Republic Of Slowjamastan’
A San Diego radio DJ has declared himself the leader of his own nation – the ‘Republic of Slowjamastan’. Last year, Randy ‘R Dub’ Williams bought an 11-acre tract of land in the deserts of Southern California, and signed a document declaring its secession from the United States. Williams says Slowjamastan has its own capital, ‘Dublandia’, its own currency (the ‘duble), official animal (the ringtail raccoon), and national anthem titled “Slowjamastan (I Think It’s Gonna Be An Awesome Place)”. One thing Slowjamastan doesn’t have? Any citizens actually living within its borders – though Williams says more than 5,000 ‘Slowjamastani’ have registered for citizenship. There is a website for the new “country” though. Find out more by visiting the website HERE. You can get all the information and even buy merchandise!
Micro-nations like Slowjamastan are more common than you might think – more than 70 exist around the world, though they’re not formally recognized by any sovereign nation or governing body. I guess if you’re fed up with our country you could start your own, too!