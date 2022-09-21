THIS Is Funny….Eli Manning IS…Chad Powers!

This is funny if you have a few minutes. ELI MANNING did a bit for his podcast where he wanted to find out more about the “walk-on” program at PENN STATE and went undercover, posing as a walk on hopeful named…..CHAD POWERS! He went to the great lengths of having Hollywood makeup artists create the Chad Powers look and went to the open “Walk-On” try out day in full disguise, documenting it for the show.

Check it out. This is the shorter version. If you want the full experience, there is a 15 minute version also uploaded to Youtube.com