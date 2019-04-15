Things You Don’t Want to Hear from an IRS Agent!! Scott Kaye Blog

'Cause he's the Taxman..."

Happy Tax Day! From the Morning Show That Rocks, “Things You Don’t Want to Hear from an IRS Agent”

“This reminds me a lot of Willie Nelson’s returns”

“Maybe you’ll get to meet that Fuller House actress in the joint”

“I’m going to have to take away your belt and shoelaces”

“You might want to talk to a lawyer… or two or three”

“As I speak, they’re changing the locks at your house”

“Would you be willing to wear a wire?”

“I’m still laughing about some of the stuff you tried”

“Let’s take a look at the evidence…I mean, your return”

“Ok, let’s talk sentencing guidelines…”

“We’re using your return to train people in the fraud division”

“The good news is that your student loans are gonna seem like nothing next to this”

“Think of it like paying off a mortgage, but without getting a house”

“You a fan of Wesley Snipes? I audited him!”