Things You Don’t Want to Hear from a Leprechaun- From Scott’s Blog.

Even the horses are green in "Nebraska's Irish Capital" O'Neill, NE.

Being mostly of Scottish decent, I have a bit O’ The Irish in me as well. My mom was a huge fan of St. Patrick’s Day. Especially the party part of it. So, with props to my momma,

Things You Don’t Want to Hear from a Leprechaun

“I’ll give you the gold, but first you have to watch ALL the Leprechaun movies”

“I don’t grant wishes, but for a fee I can get your kid into Notre Dame”

“What you call ‘catching’ a leprechaun, the courts call ‘false imprisonment’”

“Sorry, we changed the wish granting thing to rule out wishing for more wishes”

“I’m Peter Dinklage, you idiot!”

“OK, you caught me—now you have to marry me”

“All of your wishes have to be available on Target.com”

“Actually, all I’m authorized to grant to people is coupons for Lucky Charms cereal”

“God I am so sick of the color green”

“No, I will not mend your shoes”

“I lost the pot of gold betting on the Celtics”

“Fine, you caught me—now can I finish the parade?”