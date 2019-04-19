Things You Don’t Want to Hear From A Guy Dressed as Easter Bunny…for Funny.

Things You Don’t Want to Hear from a Guy Dressed as the Easter Bunny…

Oh, and Happy Easter!

“Does this cottontail make my ass look big?”

“Mind if I smoke?”

“If anybody asks, I was never here, OK?”

“A court order requires me to tell you certain things about me…”

“I’m here to remind you that excessive consumption of sweets can lead to diabetes”

“I veered off the bunny trail a long time ago, my friend”

“Who wants to go at it like a pair of rabbits?”

“I eat punks like you for breakfast”

“Hey, is there a crapper around here?”

“Shhh…it’s not a costume, it’s a disguise”

“Anybody wanna hold my carrot?”