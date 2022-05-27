The Songs In Our 500…

Find out where your favorite song falls on this year’s Memorial Day 500.
500. China Grove- Doobie Brothers
499. Breakup Song- Greg Kihn Band
498. Cold Shot- Stevie Ray Vaughn
497. Been Caught Stealing- Janes Addiction
496. Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)- Rolling Stones
495. Blue Morning Blue Day- Foreigner
494. Dancing In The Street- Van Halen
493. Turn The Page- Metallica
492. Lovin’ Every Minute Of It- Loverboy
491. Big Log- Robert Plant
490. Cuts Like A Knife- Bryan Adams
489. Bargain- The Who
488. Back Where You Belong- .38 Special
487. Back On The Chain Gang- Pretenders
486. Angie- Rolling Stones
485. After Midnight- Eric Clapton
484. Abracadabra- Steve Miller Band
483. Thank You- Led Zeppelin
482. Subdivisions- Rush
481. Still Loving You- Scorpions
480. About A Girl (Unplugged)- Nirvana
479. Communication Breakdown- Led Zeppelin
478. Moving In Stereo- Cars
477. Move It On Over- George Thorogood
476. Mainstreet- Bob Seger
475. Dazed And Confused- Led Zeppelin
474. Heart Shaped Box- Nirvana
473. Magic- Cars
472. Working For The Weekend- Loverboy
471. Welcome To Paradise- Green Day
470. Lay Down Sally- Eric Clapton
469. Lady- Styx
468. Good Times, Bad Times- Led Zeppelin
467. Fox On The Run- Sweet
466. Feel Like A Number- Bob Seger
465. Come Out And Play- Offspring
464. Even The Losers- Tom Petty
463. Centerfield- John Fogerty
462. Beautiful Girls- Van Halen
461. Wherever I May Roam- Metallica
460. Bang The Drum All Day- Todd Rundgren
459. When The Levee Breaks- Led Zeppelin
458. Addicted To Love- Robert Palmer
457. Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man- Bob Seger
456. Rocket- Def Leppard
454. Fool For The City- Foghat
453. Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You- Led Zeppelin
452. Livin’ On The Edge- Aerosmith
451. One- Metallica
450. November Rain- Guns N’ Roses
449. Dancing Days- Led Zeppelin
448. Rock And Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution- AC/DC
447. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak- Def Leppard
446. Have A Drink On Me- AC/DC
445. When I Come Around- Green Day
444. Travelin’ Man/Beautiful Loser- Bob Seger
443. Brain Stew- Green Day
442. Paradise By The Dashboard Light- Meatloaf
441. Too Late For Love- Def Leppard
440. All Apologies- Nirvana
439. See You On The Other Side- Ozzy Osbourne
438. Better Man- Pearl Jam
437. Mr. Brownstone- Guns N’ Roses
436. You Wreck Me- Tom Petty
435. Yellow Ledbetter- Pearl Jam
434. Flying High Again- Ozzy Osbourne
433. Comedown- Bush
432. Scar Tissue- Red Hot Chili Peppers
431. Tube Snake Boogie- ZZ Top
430. Nothing Else Matters- Metallica
429. What I Got- Sublime
428. Crazy- Aerosmith
427. Vasoline- Stone Temple Pilots
426. In The Dark- Billy Squier
425. You Don’t Know How It Feels- Tom Petty
424. Under The Bridge- Red Hot Chili Peppers
423. She Talks To Angels- Black Crowes
422. Even Flow- Pearl Jam
421. Jungle Love- Steve Miller Band
420. Lithium- Nirvana
419. Hard To Handle- Black Crowes
418. Fly Away- Lenny Kravitz
417. Frankenstein- Edgar Winter Group
416. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams- Green Day
415. Shot In The Dark- Ozzy Osbourne
414. Are You Gonna Be My Girl- Jet
413. Black- Pearl Jam
412. Wind Of Change- Scorpions
411. Plush- Stone Temple Pilots
410. Man On The Moon- R.E.M.
409. Mary Jane’s Last Dance- Tom Petty
408. Shine- Collective Soul
407. Daughter- Pearl Jam
406. One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer- George Thorogood
405. In Bloom- Nirvana
404. Fell On Black Days- Soundgrarden
403. Same Old Song And Dance- Aerosmith
402. Otherside- Red Hot Chili Peppers
401. Monkey Wrench- Foo Fighters
400. Crazy Little Thing Called Love- Queen
399. Hey, Hey What Can I Do- Led Zeppelin
398. Jeremy- Pearl Jam
397. No More Tears- Ozzy Osbourne
396. Other Side- Aerosmith
395. In The City- Eagles
394. Smokin’ In The Boys Room- Motley Crue
393. Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)- Green Day
392. Blue On Black- Kenny Wayne Sheppard
391. December- Collective Soul
390. Ain’t Too Proud To Beg- Rolling Stones
389. Big Empty- Stone Temple Plots
388. Alive- Pearl Jam
387. All My Love- Led Zeppelin
386. Bark At The Moon- Ozzy Osbourne
385. Everlong- Foo Fighters
384. Californication- Red Hot Chili Peppers
383. Cult Of Personality- Living Colour
382. Longview- Green Day
381. Free Ride- Edgar Winter Group
380. Rooster- Alice In Chains
379. Remedy- Black Crowes
378. Spoonman- Soundgarden
377. Trampled Underfoot- Led Zeppelin
376. Learn To Fly- Foo Fighters
375. Why Can’t This Be Love- Van Halen
374. It’s A Long Way To The Top- AC/DC
373. I’ll Stick Around- Foo Fighters
372. You’re My Best Friend- Queen
371. Creep- Stone Temple Pilots
370. Heartbreaker/Livin’ Lovin’ Maid- Led Zeppelin
369. Self Esteem- Offspring
368. And The Cradle Will Rock- Van Halen
367. Song 2- Blur
366. Soul To Squeeze- Red Hot Chili Peppers
365. My Hero- Foo Fighters
364. Surrender- Cheap Trick
363. Over The Mountain- Ozzy Osbourne
362. Going To California- Led Zeppelin
361. Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love- Van Halen
360. Dr. Feelgood- Motley Crue
359. Shoot To Thrill- AC/DC
358. Back In The Saddle- Aerosmith
357. For Those About To Rock- AC/DC
356. Dreams- Van Halen
355. You Can’t Always Get What You Want- Rolling Stones
354. Give It Away- Red Hot Chili Peppers
353. Fool In The Rain- Led Zeppelin
352. Right Now- Van Halen
351. Money Talks- AC/DC
350. Gone Away- Offspring
349. We’re An American Band- Grand Funk Railroad
348. Honky Tonk Women- Rolling Stones
347. Fly By Night- Rush
346. Finish What You Started- Van Halen
345. Detroit Rock City- Kiss
344. Cryin’- Aerosmith
343. Jamie’s Crying- Van Halen
342. Breakdown- Tom Petty
341. What Is And What Should Never Be- Led Zeppelin
340. Angel- Aerosmith
339. Time- Pink Floyd
338. That Smell-Lynyrd Skynyrd
337. Speak To Me/Breathe- Pink Floyd
336. Long Run- Eagles
335. Living After Midnight- Judas Priest
334. Interstate Love Song- Stone Temple Pilots
333. D’yer Mak’er- Led Zeppelin
332. Unchained- Van Halen
331. Call Me The Breeze- Lynyrd Skynyrd
330. Black Betty- Ram Jam
329. It’s Only Rock And Roll- Rolling Stones
328. War Pigs/Luke’s Wall- Black Sabbath
327. Smokin’- Boston
326. Shooting Star- Bad Company
325. Rocky Mountain Way- Joe Walsh
324. I’ll Wait- Van Halen
323. Rock & Roll Band- Boston
322. People Are Strange- Doors
321. Oh, Pretty Women- Van Halen
320. No More Mr. Nice Guy- Alice Cooper
319. My Best Friend’s Girl- Cars.
318. Message In A Bottle- Police
317. Maybe I’m Amazed- Paul McCartney
316. Lovin’ Touchin’ Squeezin’- Journey
315. Love Hurts- Nazareth
314. Life’s Been Good- Joe Walsh
313. Jumpin’ Jack Flash- Rolling Stones
312. Hello, I Love You- Doors
311. Have You Ever Seen The Rain- CCR
310. Hair Of The Dog- Nazareth
309. Dance The Night Away- Van Halen
308. Gold Dust Woman- Fleetwood Mac
307. Give A Little Bit- Supertramp
306. Fire- Jimi Hendrix
306. Feelin’ Satisfied- Boston
304. Dreams- Fleetwood Mac
303. Don’t Look Back- Boston
302. Come Together- Beatles
301. Changes- David Bowie
300. Brown Sugar- Rolling Stones
299. Born To Run- Bruce Springsteen
298. Born To Be Wild- Steppenwolf
297. Bang A Gong(Get It On)- T-Rex
296. You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet- Bachman Turner Overdrive
295. White Room- Cream
294. What It Takes- Aerosmith
293. Takin’ Care Of Business- Bachman Turner Overdrive
292. Riders On The Storm- Doors
291. Smoke On The Water- Deep Purple
290. School’s Out- Alice Cooper
289. Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting- Elton John
288. Run Like Hell- Pink Floyd
287. Roll With The Changes- REO Speedwagon
286. Rocket Man- Elton John
285. Rock And Roll Never Forgets- Bob Seger
284. Roadhouse Blues- Doors
283. Rhiannon- Fleetwood Mac
282. Radar Love- Golden Earring
281. Pinball Wizard- Who
280. One Of These Nights- Eagles
279. Night Moves- Bob Seger
278. Magic Carpet Ride- Steppenwolf
277. Lunatic Fringe- Red Rider
276. Logical Song- Supertramp
275. Light My Fire- Doors
274. Let’s Go- Cars
273. Layla- Derek & The Dominoes
272. I Need A Lover- John Mellencamp
271. Hysteria- Def Leppard
270. Hollywood Nights- Bob Seger
269. Heartache Tonight- Eagles
268. Foxey Lady- Jimi Hendrix
267. Fortunate Son- CCR
266. Fame- David Bowie
265. Evil Woman- Electric Light Orchestra
264. Double Vision- Foreigner
263. Closer To The Heart- Rush
262. Cheap Sunglasses- ZZ Top
261. Can’t You See- Marshall Tucker Band
260. Can’t Get Enough- Bad Company
259. Bennie & The Jets- Elton John
258. Band On The Run- Paul McCartney
257. Bad Case Of Loving You- Robert Palmer
256. Dancing With Myself- Billy Idol
255. Baby Hold On- Eddie Money
254. American Woman- Guess Who
253. You’ve Got Another Thing Coming- Judas Priest
252. Who Do You Love- George Thorogood
251. Waiting- Tom Petty
250. Rock And Roll Hootchie Coo- Rick Derringer
249. Revolution- Beatles
248. Ramblin’ Man- Allman Brothers
247. Miss You- Rolling Stones
246. Love Her Madly- Doors
245. Goodbye Stranger- Supertamp
244. Good Times Roll- Cars
243. Flirtin’ With Disaster- Molly Hatchet
242. Faithfully- Journey
241. The Chain- Fleetwood Mac
240. Bye, Bye Love- Cars
239. Blue Collar Man- Styx
238. Black Water- Doobie Brothers
237. Already Gone- Eagles
236. All Right Now- Free
235. Won’t Get Fooled Again- Who
234. Shadows In The Night- Pat Benatar
233. Old Time Rock & Roll- Bob Seger
232. Rainbow In The Dark- Dio
231. Misty Mountain Hop- Led Zeppelin
230. Head Games- Foreigner
229. Come Sail Away- Styx
228. You Got Lucky- Tom Petty
227. Mony Mony- Billy Idol
226. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic- Police
225. Learning To Fly- Tom Petty
224. Learning To Fly- Pink Floyd
223. I Can’t Drive 55- Sammy Hagar
222. Armageddon It- Def Leppard
221. Stone In Love- Journey
220. Shake It Up- Cars
219. Love In An Elevator- Aerosmith
218. Don’t Stand So Close To Me- Police
217. Don’t Come Around Here No More- Tom Petty
216. Sunday Bloody Sunday- U2
215. Pink Houses- John Mellencamp
214. With Or Without You- U2
213. What I Like About You- Romantics
212. Rock The Casbah- Clash
211. My Kind Of Lover- Billy Squier
210. Run To You- Bryan Adams
209. Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around- Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty
208. Mysterious Ways- U2
207. I Wanna Rock- Twisted Sister
206. I Don’t Care Anymore- Phil Collins
205. I Remember You- Skid Row
204. Hurts So Good- John Mellencamp
203. Urgent- Foreigner
202. Shakin’ Eddie Money
201. New Year’s Day- U2
200. Eye Of The Tiger- Suvivor
199. Dancing In The Dark- Bruce Springsteen
198. Signs- Tesla
197. Kashmir- Led Zeppelin
196. Your Love- The Outfield
195. Where The Streets Have No Name- U2
194. Is This Love- Whitesnake
193. Burning Down The House- Talking Heads
192. (You Gotta Fight) For Your Right- Beastie Boys
191. Caught Up In You- .38 Special
190. Kickstart My Heart- Motley Crue
189. Sister Christian- Night Ranger
188. Pride And Joy- Stevie Ray Vaughn
187. Over The Hills And Far Away- Led Zeppelin
186. Glory Days- Bruce Springsteen
185. We’re Not Gonna Take It- Twisted Sister
184. Blaze Of Glory- Jon Bon Jovi
183. Patience- Guns N’ Roses
182. Hey You- Pink Floyd
181. 18 And Life- Skid Row
180. Born In The U.S.A.- Bruce Springsteen
179. Once Bitten, Twice Shy- Great White
178. I Drink Alone- George Thorogood
177. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door- Guns N’ Roses
176. Rockin’ In The Free World- Neil Young
175. Whole Lotta Love- Led Zeppelin
174. Rock Of Ages- Def Leppard
173. Keep Your Hands To Yourself- Georgia Satellites
172. Girls, Girls, Girls- Motley Crue
171. Love Bites- Def Leppard
170. Live And Let Die- Gun N’ Roses
169. Foolin’- Def Leppard
168. Young Lust- Pink Floyd
167. Start Me Up- Rolling Stones
166. Money For Nothing- Dire Straits
165. Hot For Teacher- Van Halen
164. Hit Me With Your Best Shot- Pat Benatar
163. Boys Of Summer- Don Henley
162. Juke Box Hero- Foreigner
161. Animal- Def Leppard
160. Take Me Home Tonight- Eddie Money
159. Ramble On- Led Zeppelin
158. Love Is A Battlefield- Pat Benatar
157. Rag Doll- Aerosmith
156. Mama, I’m Coming Home- Ozzy Osbourne
155. Janie’s Got A Gun- Aerosmith
154. In The Air Tonight- Phil Collins
153. Legs- ZZ Top
152. Spirit Of Radio- Rush
151. Ocean- Led Zeppelin
150. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)- Aerosmith
149. You Might Think- Cars
148. Small Town- John Mellencamp
147. Rock And Roll- Led Zeppelin
146. I Hate Myself For Loving You- Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
145. Highway To Hell- AC/DC
144. Every Breath You Take- Police
143. Edge Of Seventeen- Stevie Nicks
142. You Really Got Me- Van Halen
141. White Wedding- Billy Idol
140. Killer Queen- Queen
139. Sharp Dressed Man- ZZ Top
138. Burnin’ For You- Blue Oyster Cult
137. Bad Medicine- Bon Jovi
136. Everybody Wants You- Billy Squier
135. Runnin’ With The Devil- Van Halen
134. Every Rose Has It’s Thorn- Poison
133. Cum On Feel The Noize- Quiet Riot
132. Twilight Zone- Golden Earring
131. Should I Stay Or Should I Go- Clash
130. Lonely Is The Night- Billy Squier
129. Gimme All Your Lovin’- ZZ Top
128. Fat Bottom Girls- Queen
127. Centerfold- J. Geils Band
126. Owner Of A Lonely Heart- Yes
125. Jack And Diane- John Mellencamp
124. Home Sweet Home- Motley Crue
123. Summer Of ‘69- Bryan Adams
122. Refugee- Tom Petty
121. Somebody To Love- Queen
120. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For- U2
119. The Stroke- Billy Squier
118. Hold On Loosely- .38 Special
117. Freewill- Rush
116. Don’t Do Me Like That- Tom Petty
115. Bad To The Bone- George Thorogood
114. Free Bird- Lynyrd Skynyrd
113. Beast Of Burden- Rolling Stones
112. Nothin’ But A Good Time- Poison
111. Lights- Journey
110. Iron Man- Black Sabbath
109. Simple Man- Lynyrd Sknyrd
108. Gimme Shelter- Rolling Stones
107. Behind Blue Eyes- Who
106. Sympathy For The Devil- Rolling Stones
105. Round And Round- Ratt
104. Money- Pink Floyd
103. American Girl- Tom Petty
102. Rock And Roll All Nite- Kiss
101. Pride (In The Name Of Love)- U2
100. Paranoid- Black Sabbath
99. Stairway To Heaven- Led Zeppelin
98. Baba O’Riley- Who
97. All Along The Watchtower- Jimi Hendrix
96. Wheel In The Sky- Journey
95. Satisfaction- Rolling Stones
94. Jet Airliner- Steve Miller Band
93. Gimme Three Steps- Lynyrd Skynyrd
92. Walk This Way- Aerosmith
91. Take It Easy- Eagles
90. Anyway You Want It- Journey
90. What’s Your Name- Lynyrd Skynyrd
89. Life In The Fast Lane- Eagles
88. Go Your Own Way- Fleetwood Mac
87. Brain Damage/Eclipse- Pink Floyd
86. Barracuda- Heart
85. Roxanne- Police
84. Rock’n Me- Steve Miller Band
83. Purple Haze- Jimi Hendrix
82. Hot Blooded- Foreigner
81. Fly Like An Eagle- Steve Miller Band
80. Feel Like Makin’ Love- Bad Company
79. Crazy On You- Heart
78. Tush- ZZ Top
77. Cold As Ice- Foreigner
76. Bad Company- Bad Company
75. Turn The Page- Bob Seger
74. Take The Money And Run- Steve Miller Band
73. Just What I Needed- Cars
72. Hold The Line- Toto
71. Feels Like The First Time- Foreigner
70. Break On Through- Doors
69. Who Are You- Who
68. Sultans Of Swing- Dire Straits
67. La Grange- ZZ Top
66. The Joker- Steve Miller Band
65. Cocaine- Eric Clapton
64. Two Tickets To Paradise- Eddie Money
63. Slow Ride- Foghat
62. Wish You Were Here- Pink Floyd
61. Rock N’ Roll Fantasy- Bad Company
60. Blinded By The Light- Manfred Mann’s Earth Band
59. I Won’t Back Down- Tom Petty
58. Don’t Bring Me Down- Electric Light Orchestra
57. I Want You To Want Me- Cheap Trick
56. The Boys Are Back In Town- Thin Lizzy
55. Come As You Are- Nirvana
54. Hells Bells- AC/DC
53. Another Brick In The Wall- Pink Floyd
52. The Unforgiven- Metallica
51. Free Fallin’- Tom Petty
50. Enter Sandman- Metallica
49. Comfortably Numb- Pink Floyd
48. Under Pressure- Queen
47. Hotel California- Eagles
46. Foreplay/Longtime- Boston
45. Wanted Dead Or Alive- Bon Jovi
44. Smells Like Teen Spirit- Nirvana
43. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap- AC/DC
42. Dream On- Aerosmith
41. Here I Go Again- Whitesnake
40. Don’t Stop Believing- Journey
39. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper- Blue Oyster Cult
38. Black Hole Sun- Soundgarden
37. Man In The Box- Alice In Chains
36. Thunderstruck- AC/DC
35. Livin’ On A Prayer- Bon Jovi
34. You Shook Me All Night Long- AC/DC
33. Tom Sawyer- Rush
32. T.N.T.- AC/DC
31. Another One Bites The Dust- Queen
30. You Give Love A Bad Name- Bon Jovi
29. Welcome To The Jungle- Guns N’ Roses
28. Runnin’ Down A Dream- Tom Petty
27. Immigrant Song- Led Zeppelin
26. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)- Journey
25. Paint It, Black- Rolling Stones
24. Back In Black- AC/DC
23. Pour Some Sugar On Me- Def Leppard
22. More Than A Feeling- Boston
21. Jump- Van Halen
20. Sweet Child Of Mine- Guns N’ Roses
19. Crazy Train- Ozzy Osbourne
18. Black Dog- Led Zeppelin
17. Rock You Like A Hurricane- Scorpions
16. Paradise City- Guns N’ Roses
15. Panama- Van Halen
14. Heartbreaker- Pat Benatar
13. Rebel Yell- Billy Idol
12. Photograph- Def Leppard
11. We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions- Queen
10. No One Like You- Scorpions
9. Limelight- Rush
8. I Love Rock And Roll- Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
7. Bohemian Rhapsody- Queen
6. Renegade- Styx
5. Magic Man- Heart
4. Peace Of Mind- Boston
3. Sweet Home Alabama- Lynyrd Skynyrd
2. Carry On Wayward Son- Kansas
1. Sweet Emotion- Aerosmith
