The Rolling Stones Curate new blues collection. Info, track listing and a cool old video of the Stones w/ Muddy Waters.

The Rolling Stones — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Ron Wood — have helped curate a pretty impressive blues collection titled, Confessin’ The Blues, which drops on November 9th. The news of the set comes on the heels of the band’s Grammy Award winning 2016 set, Blue & Lonesome, According to the official press release, “Confessin’ The Blues includes tracks by the biggest blues pioneers includingHowlin’ Wolf, John Lee Hooker, Elmore James, Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry, Big Bill Broonzy, and Robert Johnson. All of these artists had an impact on the nascent Rolling Stones, be they influencing Keith’s guitar licks or Mick’s vocals and lyrics. As Ronnie Wood says: ‘That’s how Mick and Keith first got close as well, on the train coming back from college. They noticed each other’s record collection and it was,’ Hey, you’ve got Muddy Waters. You must be a good guy, let’s form a band.'” A Portion of the proceeds will benefit Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation.

Mick Jagger said, “The first Muddy Waters album that was really popular was Muddy Waters at Newport, which was the first album I ever bought”.

Keith Richards added: “If you don’t know the blues. . . there’s no point in picking up the guitar and playing rock n’ roll or any other form of popular music.”

The tracklisting to Confessin’ The Blues is:

Disc One

Muddy Waters – Rollin’ Stone

Howlin’ Wolf – Little Red Rooster

John Lee Hooker – Boogie Chillen

Little Walter – Hate To See You Go

Chuck Berry – Little Queenie

Bo Diddley – You Can’t Judge A Book By It’s Cover

Eddie Taylor – Ride ‘Em On Down

Slim Harpo – I’m A King Bee

Magic Sam – All Your Love

Elmore James – Dust My Broom

Little Walter – Just Your Fool

Muddy Waters – I Want To Be Loved

Big Bill Broonzy – Key To The Highway

Robert Johnson – Love In Vain Blues

Mississippi Fred McDowell – You Gotta Move

Jimmy Reed – Bright Lights, Big City

Big Maceo – Worried Life Blues

Little Johnny Taylor – Everybody Knows About My Good Thing (Part 1)

Howlin’ Wolf – Commit A Crime

Otis Rush – I Can’t Quit You Baby

Jay McShann & Walter Brown – Confessin’ The Blues

Disc Two

Howlin’ Wolf – Just Like I Treat You

Little Walter – I Got To Go

Chuck Berry – Carol

Bo Diddley – Mona

Muddy Waters – I Just Want To Make Love To You

Elmore James – Blues Before Sunrise

Eddie Taylor – Bad Boy

Boy Blue – Boogie Children

Jimmy Reed – Little Rain

Robert Johnson – Stop Breakin’ Down Blues

Reverend Robert Wilkins – The Prodigal Son

Lightnin’ Slim – Hoodoo Blues

Billy Boy Arnold – Don’t Stay Out All Night

Bo Diddley – Craw Dad

Dale Hawkins – Suzie Q

Amos Milburn – Down The Road Apiece

Howlin’ Wolf – Little Baby

Little Walter – Blue And Lonesome

B.B. King – Rock Me Baby

Buddy Guy – Damn Right I’ve Got The Blues

CHECK IT OUT: Mick, Keith, & Ronnie sitting in with Muddy Waters on November 22nd, 1981 performing “Mannish Boy” live at Chicago’s Checkerboard Lounge: