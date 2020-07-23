The Rolling Stones 1974 Jimmy Page collaboration- Hear it here!
As a teaser for the Rolling Stones’ upcoming Goats Head Soup box set coming on September 4th, the band has dropped a lyric video for “Scarlet,” their long-unreleased 1974 team up with Jimmy Page.
Rolling Stone posted Jimmy Page’s then-recent thoughts on the track when talking to Cameron Crowe — with Page telling him in 1975 he believed they were cutting a B-side for a new Stones single: “It sounded very similar in style and mood to those (Bob Dylan) Blonde On Blonde tracks. It was great; really good. We stayed up all night and went down to Island Studios where Keith put some reggae guitars over one section. I just put some solos on it, but it was eight in the morning of the next day before I did that. He took the tapes to Switzerland and someone found out about them. Keith told people that it was a track from my (solo) album.”
SIDE NOTES
- Set for release on September 4th is the Rolling Stones’ 1973 chart-topper, Goats Head Soup, which will be issued in multiple configurations — including four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions, featuring unreleased studio and live material.
- The box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions of Goats Head Soup will all feature bonus tracks, which include alternate versions, outtakes and three previously unissued tracks — including the song, “Scarlet,” featuring guitar by Jimmy Page and bass by Family and Blind Faith’s, Ric Grech.
- Two other songs, have long been available in bootleg circles for decades — the set’s new single, “Criss Cross” and “All The Rage,” which for years had been booted as “You Should Have Seen Her Ass.”
- Alternate and instrumental mixes flesh out the package — along with Brussels Affair, the 15-track live album, which has been available since 2012 as a digital release.