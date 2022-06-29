The Great Gig In The Sky! Would You Book This?

Scott and I were talking about this on The Morning Show That Rocks today. A huge HOTEL IN THE SKY. Would you give it a go?
A giant nuclear-powered ‘flying hotel’, complete with a gym and swimming pool is set to carry 5,000 passengers in unparalleled luxury. A new video details how the AI-piloted Sky Cruise plans to stay airborne for months at a time, while also docking to take on new passengers, or to drop off anyone aboard. The futuristic hybrid between a plane and hotel which has 20 engines powered by nuclear fusion is designed to never have to land. Hashem Alghaili, who created the incredibly detailed mockup of the monster aircraft, says the nuclear-powered sky cruise “could be the future of transport”. Designed to run 24/7, Alghaili even adds that running repairs would be carried out in-flight, a first in aviation. And, when asked how many people it would take to fly this gigantic plane, he said: “All this technology and you still want pilots? I believe it will be fully autonomous.”
Click the Video for a short tour! Looks pretty cool to me.