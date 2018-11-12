The Eagle’s Hibernation Concentration 2018 Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

THE EAGLES HIBERNATION CONCENTRATION 2018 CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Sponsor(s): KTGL 3800 Cornhusker Highway Lincoln NE 68504.

1. Promotional Period: The Eagle’s Hibernation Concentration 2018 Contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around 11/12/18 at 7:00am CST and ends at 5:00Pm CST on or about 11/30/18 (the “Promotional Period”).

2. Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit entries is 5:00pm CST 11/30/18.

3. Eligibility Restrictions: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 19 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of KTGL (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY, RI and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited. Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

4. Entry Method: To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).

VIA TELEPHONE – Weekdays 11/12-11/30 (Not including 11/22-11/23) be the correct caller to 402-466-9292 in the 7am, 9am, 2pm or 5pm hour to qualify when you hear the cue. If you are the correct caller you can pick 2 squares on the Hibernation Concentration board which is numbered 1-30 (see the playing board onine at ktgl.com). At the time of their call entrants must provide all requested information, including their first and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address, telephone number, and date of birth. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s telephone system is the official time keeping device for the Promotion.

5. Prizes:

49″ LG TV – $300

KISS Tickets – $130

Fender Acoustic Guitar – $300

James Taylor Tickets – $140

Beats EP Headphones – $130

Vizio Sound Bar System – $150

Echo Dot Smart Speaker – $40

1 Year Netflix Gift Card – $120

Atari Flashback Game System – $45

Live Nation Gift Card – $150

Stanley 201 Piece Tool Set – $90

Keurig K Select Coffee Maker – $70

Instant Pot Lux Pressure Cooker – $90

5 Drawer Stanley Tool Chest & Cabinet – $108

Vintage Pioneer SX3800 Receiver, w/Speakers, Turntable & $100 Gift Card From Vintage Vinyl – $850

6. Odds of Winning:

Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

7. Winner Selection and Notification:

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

Listeners will have a chance four times each weekday to call in (be the correct caller) and pick two squares on the Hibernation Concentration board. If you have the same prize pictured under the two squares, you win that prize.

8. Conditions: