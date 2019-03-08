Stray Cats Is Backs Baby! New Album 40 coming.

In celebration of their 40th anniversary, the Stray Cats — guitarist Brian Setzer, bassist Lee Rocker, and drummer Slim Jim Phantom — will release their first new album in over 25 years, titled 40 on May 24th. After spending June and July touring throughout Europe, the band will kicks off a nine-date U.S. run beginning on August 3rd in Atlantic City and wrapping on August 31st in San Diego.

In the press release for the new album, each of the Stray Cats spoke about the band four decades on:

Brian Setzer : “You have to understand how unique the Stray Cats are. It’s me playing an old hollow body guitar, Slim Jim playing two or three drums, and Lee Rocker slapping a stand-up acoustic bass. I get to write new songs and then play them with my buddies. Somehow we created a new and exciting sound with this simple idea. And you know what? A lot of people agree!”

Lee Rocker : “This new album really feels like the first record we did, it’s really natural and comfortable. For the recording, we went live — like doing a gig, we recorded in a real, organic way. We were all in one room standing next to each other recording live, with the amps turned up to 10, it captured the undefinable things that happen when a band is great, it captured the magic that takes place and an undefined spark.”

Slim Jim Phantom : “We’re very, very focused when we get into the studio, it didn’t feel like a long time had passed since we had done this, it felt very natural and familiar. We were all in a row with everyone watching each other, so it felt like a gig in the set-up. We really embraced that a little bit for the album, it’s like an old way of making records. The modern is meeting the vintage, which has always been our inspiration.”

JUST ANNOUNCED : The Stray Cats tour dates (subject to change):

June 21 – Vitoria, Spain – Azkena Rock Festival

June 23 – Birmingham, England – Birmingham O2Academy

June 25 – Manchester, England – Manchester O2 Apollo

June 26, 27 – London, England – London Eventim Apollo

June 29 – Tilloloy, France – Retro C Trop

July 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

July 3 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

July 4 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

July 6 – Tours, France – American Tours Festival

July 7 – Belfort, France – Les Eurockeennes

July 9 – Stuttgart, Germany – Killesberg

July 11 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

July 13 – Aix-Les-Bains, France – Musilac Festival

July 18 – Pori, Finland – Pori Jazz Festival

July 20 – Falun, Sweden – Summer Jamboree-Falun

August 3 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Resort Casino-Ovation Hall

August 6 – New York, NY – Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

August 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

August 14 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center

August 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Meijer Garden

August 18 – Welch, MN – Treasure – Island Casino

August 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden

August 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

August 31 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s