STP Shares New Track- Listen Here!
I have always like Stone Temple Pilots and I am more accepting of new lead singer Jeff Gutt the more I hear from him. STP have released the title track from their forthcoming acoustic album, Perdida. Bassist Robert DeLeo recently told Glide magazine that the song evolved the most out of all the tunes on the album, explaining, “I think that one kind of built the most considering there’s strings — there’s a lot in that song — but I heard all that stuff when I wrote it. I definitely heard it all but it was just a matter of getting it all together.”
“Perdida” follows “Three Wishes” and “Fare Thee Well” as the third track to be heard from Perdida.
The album was recorded at drummer Eric Kretz’s Bomb Shelter Studios in Los Angeles on vintage instruments, including flute, alto saxophone, guitarrón, viola, cello and vintage keyboards. Always a great way to go in my opinion when you are trying to create something new and original from a name we have known for years and in a certain style. I think these acoustic tracks are in line with the STP sound and Jeff certainly has the pipes.
Initially, the record was meant to be only an EP, but the new approach inspired the group to write more, especially about heartbreak and grief.