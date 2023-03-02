Stephen Stills in 1971 performing “Love The One You’re With” live at the Berkeley Community Theater.

Set for release on April 28th is Stephen Stills Live At Berkeley 1971. The archival release was taped over two nights — August 20th and 21st, 1971 — at Berkeley, California’s Berkeley Community Theater, while supporting his second solo set, Stephen Stills 2.

The Berkeley show, was part of Stills’ historic debut trek, dubbed, “The Memphis Horns Tour,” was one of the tour’s more intimate stops, with the 3,500-seat venue being dwarfed by more high-profile gigs that summer, including New York’s Madison Square Garden and The Forum in L.A.

In addition the the Memphis Horns, Stills is backed by Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young sidemen drummer Dallas Taylor and bassist Calvin “Fuzzy” Samuels — along with keyboardist Paul Harris, guitarist David Fromholz, and percussionist Joe Lala. Guesting on the night of this recording was David Crosby, singing on both Stills’ Crosby, Stills, & Nash favorite “You Don’t Have To Cry” and his own nautical classic, “The Lee Shore.”

The tracklisting to Stephen Stills Live At Berkeley 1971 is:

“Love The One You’re With”

“Do For The Others”

“Jesus Gave Love Away For Free”

“You Don’t Have To Cry” (with David Crosby)

“The Lee Shore” (with David Crosby)

“Word Games”

“Sugar Babe”

“49 Bye-Byes/For What It’s Worth”

“Black Queen”

“Know You’ve Got To Run”

“Bluebird Revisited”

“Lean On Me”

“Cherokee”

Band Introduction

“Ecology Song”