Steely Dan Meets Motley Crue!

Well this is kinda cool. Another mash up from Mashup master Bill McClintock who has returned with a “new” mashup, featuring Mötley Crüe’s “Looks That Kill” and Steely Dan’s “Do it Again”, with additional music from Ted Nugent’s “Cat Scratch Fever” and Van Halen’s “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love”.

McClintock: “This is a remake of the very first mashup I did back in 2017. YouTube removed it two years ago due to a copyright claim. I believe the copyrighted content claimed was the music video for ‘Looks That Kill’, so I completely redid the video using live footage for that song