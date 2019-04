Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

We have to wait until December 20th dammit! The upcoming film produced, co-written and directed by J.J. Abrams will be the third installment of the Star Wars trilogy following 2015’s The Force Awakens and 2017’s The Last Jedi. Its’ the final episode of the main Star Wars film franchise. The Rise of Skywalker is reportedly set one year after the events of The Last Jedi. It’s been described as the definitive end of the Skywalker saga.