Springsteen’s Western Stars Movie Trailer Watch Here!
I love this album. Let me start there. I have never been a life-long buy every album fan of the Boss. I have liked his music when I hear it on the radio but this year when he released Western Stars a departure from his E-Street band albums, something connected with me. In reading reviews at Allmusic.com I am not alone in the way this album and it’s songs touch me. While he may have taken clues from the music Jimmy Webb wrote for Glenn Campbell this is an wholly original set of songs and music from Bruce Springsteen.
The press release for Springsteen’s new project reads in part:
Bruce Springsteen’s first studio album in five years, Western Stars marks a departure for the legendary singer/songwriter while still drawing on his roots. Touching on themes of love and loss, loneliness and family and the inexorable passage of time, the documentary film evokes the American West — both the mythic and the hardscrabble — weaving archival footage and Springsteen’s personal narration with song to tell the story of Western Stars.
Western Stars offers fans the world over their only opportunity to see Springsteen perform all 13 songs on the album, backed up by a band and a full orchestra, under the cathedral ceiling of his historic nearly 100-year-old barn. Western Stars is written and performed by Bruce Springsteen, with special guest Patti Scialfa. Thom Zimny, Jon Landau, Barbara Carr, and George Travis produced the film, with Springsteen serving as executive producer. The original score is by Springsteen.