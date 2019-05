SECOND TRAILER FOR SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME:



Sony has revealed the second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next live-action Spider-Man sequel. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, who goes on a class trip with his pals but is called into action by Nick Fury. There are some huge reveals in this second trailer — so huge that Holland takes a moment before it begins to warn viewers that they should watch Avengers: Endgame first.