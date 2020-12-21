SNEAK PEAK of Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’
Director Peter Jackson has shared a montage of previously unseen footage from his upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back. The doc is supposed to open in theaters on August 27, 2021.
He says this is not like a trailer. Jackson says it’s rather a montage that “just gives you a sense of the spirit of the film that we’re making… Hopefully it’ll put a smile on your face in these rather bleak times that we’re in at the moment.”
In the clip, direct from the cutting room in New Zealand, Jackson reveals that he’s about halfway through the edit of the film, which is pieced together from 56 hours of unseen footage captured during sessions for The Beatles’ Let It Be album in early 1969.