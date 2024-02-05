Sneak Peak At BUDWEISER Ad For Super Bowl LVIII

Source: YouTube

Over the last few years it’s been pretty cool that we have been able to see some of the Super Bowl commercials before the actual game. Last year there were a lot of people who were bummed out that the BUDWEISER CLYDESDALES only appeared for about 5 seconds in a commercial. Anheuser-Busch got so many complaints that they are “going old school” this year and bringing back the Clydesdales to figure prominently in their Super Bowl commercial. We were talking about it this morning (Monday February 5th) on The Morning Show That Rocks, and it features the song “THE WEIGHT” by The Band. I think its a pretty cool commercial, so thought I would share it with you here! Enjoy