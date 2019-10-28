Skynryd Farewell Tour Movie Trailer
Coming on November 1st is the soundtrack to Lynyrd’s Skynyrd’s latest concert film, titled Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour – Lyve. The movie, which hits theaters for one night only on November 7th, features the band’s 2018 hometown stadium performance at TIAA Bank Field — the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars — in Jacksonville, Florida, as well as “an intimate interview with the band about their experiences on tour and what performing together has meant to them.”
Skynyrd’s sole surviving co-founder Gary Rossington said in a statement announcing the project: “We can’t wait to share this amazing night and performance with the Skynyrd Nation, especially those that weren’t able to be there that evening. The energy, passion and reaction to the music and band was something we will never forget.”
The 17-track collection features such Skynyrd staples as “What’s Your Name,” “That Smell,” “Saturday Night Special,” “The Ballad of Curtis Loew,” “Tuesday’s Gone,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” and “Freebird,” among others.
The tracklisting for Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour – Lyve is: “Workin’ For MCA,” “Skynyrd Nation,” “What’s Your Name,” “That Smell,” “Travelin’ Man,” “I Know A Little,” “The Needle And The Spoon,” “Saturday Night Special,” “Red White And Blue,” “The Ballad Of Curtis Loew,” “Tuesday’s Gone,” “Don’t Ask Me No Questions,” “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” and “Freebird.”
Theater tickets for Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour are available via FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.
Lynyrd Skynyrd next performs on November 30th in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live.
SOURCE: Press release
SIDE NOTES
- Lynyrd Skynyrd will be joined by the Allman Betts Band, and Asleep At The Wheel on December 31st for a New Year’s Eve concert at Dallas’ American Airlines Center.
- The show will mark Skynyrd’s final performance in Dallas as part of their current “The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.”