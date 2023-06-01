Sir Rod Stewart Announces His Own Whiskey!

Well this is pretty cool. Sir Rod Stewart jumps on the band wagon of artists and bands getting into the marketing of their own wine and spirits with the announcement of Rod’s own brand of whiskey. Called WOLFIE’S WHISKEY, it’s a blended Scotch Whiskey coming out later this month. Rod calls it “a rascal of a thing.” CLICK HERE for more information on it.

You could be one of the first to know more about it if you visit the website wolfiesiscoming.com It is not available yet, but you can get the jump on everybody else when you check out that site. CHEERS!