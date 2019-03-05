Signs You’re Desperate for Winter to End! On the Scott Kaye Blog.

Yea, like you I’m tired of this winter. I am really getting tired of all winters. So, Signs You’re Desperate for Winter to End!
All you do is watch the Weather Channel and cry
You’ve moved to the most southern part of your house and won’t leave
Your local meteorologist had to take out a restraining order against you
The last time you left the house was to go Christmas shopping
You just traded in your car for a dogsled
You drove your car into someone’s yard just to plow into a snowman
In a desperate move, you deleted Frozen from your DVR
You’re running around with your hair on fire and it’s not a metaphor
Just thinking about hot summer weather gives you an erection
You bought electric hand warmers and stuffed them down your pants
You’re learning to speak Inuit