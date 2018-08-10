I am hosting AM/FM band and local brewers at Brews At The Zoo on Saturday 8/11. Our Lincoln Children’s Zoo is an AWESOME Zoo! However, here are signs you’re at a bad zoo.
Few, if any, animals
The sign says “Dog Park”
You’re pretty sure that’s a dude in a lion costume
An orangutan just gave you the finger
The paint on the “zebra” is smeared
Employees hurry you through, saying “move along, nothing to see here”
The apes are throwing their poop, and the staffers are returning fire
The whole thing looks suspiciously like the exercise yard at the local penitentiary
There’s an area called “heavy petting zoo”
That’s not a REAL unicorn!
Most of the cages are empty with a handwritten sign reading, “Extinct”
Upon entering, you’re handed a blowgun “just in case”
Find out more about our Lincoln Children’s Zoo HERE!