Can’t wait to see the final Avengers movie. Don’t tell me how it ends! A guy in Hong Kong walked out of the theater last weekend and starting shouting out show spoilers and he was beaten by the crowd and sent to the hospital! So, with that-
Signs Youre a Really Crappy Avenger
You can fly, but only in coach
Youre a ridiculously cute Japanese animal character
Your battle cry is mostly just the sound of you giggling
Audiences cheered when you crumbled to dust
Youre actually considered a practice squad Avenger
They tried to trade you to the Justice League
You had to pay to get into Comic Con
Your superpower is party planning
Even in superhero mode, youre described as mild mannered
You do the other Avengers taxes
Youre remembered as Stan Lees biggest regret
The only reason youre an Avenger is that your parents paid somebody $500,000
Even Hawkeye thinks you suck