Can’t wait to see the final Avengers movie. Don’t tell me how it ends! A guy in Hong Kong walked out of the theater last weekend and starting shouting out show spoilers and he was beaten by the crowd and sent to the hospital! So, with that-

Signs Youre a Really Crappy Avenger

You can fly, but only in coach

Youre a ridiculously cute Japanese animal character

Your battle cry is mostly just the sound of you giggling

Audiences cheered when you crumbled to dust

Youre actually considered a practice squad Avenger

They tried to trade you to the Justice League

You had to pay to get into Comic Con

Your superpower is party planning

Even in superhero mode, youre described as mild mannered

You do the other Avengers taxes

Youre remembered as Stan Lees biggest regret

The only reason youre an Avenger is that your parents paid somebody $500,000

Even Hawkeye thinks you suck