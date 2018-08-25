See Scheels Lincoln’s New Ferris Wheel on the Scott Kaye blog.

This will be fun! A new ferris wheel in the expanded Shceels in Lincoln. I was invited to a pre-opening meet and greet with the folks at the store and to ride the new wheel. It may be modeled after the old school ferris wheel’s this one is brand new. You will get a few of the specs in the video below. I also included some photos from the store that will open in September. By the way, the current store has a lot of inventory reduction sales as they are stocking the new 220,000 square foot retail shopping adventure.

Ginna’s Cafe will be serving up delicious fair with local chef’s from Lincoln.

You could even catch the Huskers play while hanging out in the store. This is but one of many.

Rides on the Ferris Wheel are only a dollar!

Scheel’s also has thier own brand of delicous coffee and flavored teas.

Yea, I look just like Scott Frost! Another fun picture taking opportunity in the new Scheels Lincoln.