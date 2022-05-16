Weather Alert
Scott & SFC Campbell talk Combat Hunger 2022!
May 16, 2022 @ 11:13am
Combat Hunger 2022 is our 21st annual food drive for the Lincoln Food Bank. Scott and SFC Campbell talk about what the NE National Guard is bringing out to Super Saver at 48th and O- this Saturday from 10am to 4pm!
