Savor This! Introducing New Menu Items At P.B.A!

Scott Kaye and Joe Skare had a chance to sample new items at Pinnacle Bank Arena. SAVOR…Lincoln, the exclusive food and beverage provider to ASM Global-managed Pinnacle Bank Arena announces tasty, new offerings planned for the 2023–2024 University of Nebraska basketball season.

SAVOR…Lincoln Food and Beverage Director Glenn Bateman said, “Husker fans will be able to experience several new concessions offerings like Korean BBQ Meatball Bowls, Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches, and Loaded Sidewinders as well as local favorites such as Chopped Brisket on a Bun, and Walking Tacos, and more.”

And he is not wrong. Check out Scott & Joe’s interview & new food items with head Chef, Liz.

NEW ARE A BUNCH OF AWESOME PLANT BASED OFFERINGS!