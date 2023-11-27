92.9 The Eagle 92.9 The Eagle Logo

Save This Holiday Season With OMAHA STEAKS!

November 27, 2023 6:45AM CST
Share
Save This Holiday Season With OMAHA STEAKS!
Courtesy of Omaha Steaks

Joe here, with another great idea for the holidays!
Once again this year OmahaSteaks.com has you covered for gift giving.  Save 50% site-wide right now, AND…remember to use the promo code: CLASSIC when you check out to save an additional $30 off your order!  That’s promo code CLASSIC at checkout, to save an additional $30 off your order.
Omaha Steaks makes the holidays so easy and they can ship your order NOW to beat the shipping rush. I just got my order, delivered RIGHT TO MY DOOR.  Check out my quick video HERE
Your orders will be shipped directly to your gift recipients, too! Order now, save 50% site-wide, and remember to use the promo code CLASSIC at checkout and save an additional $30 off your order.

Eagle Blog