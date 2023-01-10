Save Now At OMAHA STEAKS

Hey gang….ya still have time to SAVE by using my promo code “CLASSIC” at checkout when you shop online at OmahaSteaks.com!

Throughout the holidays you heard me talking about saving and gifting with Omaha Steaks and a lot of you did! Thanks for that. Right now, though, the savings continue with the Omaha Steaks FILL YOUR FREEZER SALE! Log on and shop a great variety of steaks, chicken, pork, seafood, full, easy-to-prepare meals, soups, sides and starters, desserts…..EVEN WINE! You can choose from packages already put together….or build your OWN order. You’ll be amazed at the quality, selection, and convenience at OmahaSteaks.com

Remember to use my promo code “CLASSIC” when you check out and save $30 dollars off your order! HAPPY NEW YEAR from Omaha Steaks! (A minimum order may be required)