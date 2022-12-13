Santa Joe With Savings For You!

***SAVE NOW! Use the promo code CLASSIC at checkout to save an additional $40 off your order!..SAVE NOW!***

Here’s another video showing you how easy it is to send holiday gifts from OMAHA STEAKS at OmahaSteaks.com

Hop online right now to take advantage of 50% OFF SITE-WIDE and remember to use the promo code CLASSIC when you check out to save an additional $40 Bucks off your order. Shopping for the holidays couldn’t be any easier! And you know you’re sending QUALITY with OMAHA STEAKS! Choose from a ton of pre packaged gift ideas, or mix and match by selecting from the unbelievable selection at OmahaSteaks.com

