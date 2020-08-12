Sammy & The Circle Cover Van Halen’s ‘Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do)’
Sammy Hagar & The Circle are keeping their “Lockdown Challenge” going with a new rockin’ self-quarantine version of Van Halen’s 1995 track, “Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do).” Hagar, along with Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, and Vic Johnson have already tackled versions of Little Richard’s “Keep A-Knockin’,” Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth,” AC/DC’s “Whole Lotta Rosie,” the Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Three Little Birds,” Van Halen’s “Good Enough” and “Right Now,” along with their own original jam, “Funky Feng Shui.”