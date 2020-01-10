Rush Drummer and Lyricist, Neil Peart, Dies From Brain Cancer at Age 67
LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 14: (L-R) Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, drummer Neil Peart and singer/bassist Geddy Lee perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena during a stop of the band's Time Machine Tour August 14, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Very sad news today for family, friends and fans of iconic band Rush.
Neil Peart, the rock band’s drummer and lyricist, has died at age 67 after battling brain cancer quietly for three-and-a-half years.
Rolling Stone reports a representative for the band has confirmed this to be true.
