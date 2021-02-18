Ronnie Jame Dio Autobiography
Photo Credit: Permuted Press
Ronnie James Dio‘s autobiography will be released posthumously on July 27.
The metal legend had been working on the book, titled Rainbow in the Dark, up until his death in 2010. It was ultimately finished by Dio’s longtime friend, music writer Mick Wall, and includes a foreword by his widow, Wendy Dio.
Rainbow in the Dark includes Dio’s firsthand accounts of his time with bands including Black Sabbath and Rainbow, as well as his own namesake group, Dio.
A description for the book reads, “Rainbow in the Dark is a frank, startling, often hilarious, sometimes sad testament to dedication and ambition, filled with moving coming-of-age tales, glorious stories of excess, and candid recollections of what really happened backstage at the hotel, in the studio, and back home behind closed doors far away from the road.”
You can pre-order Rainbow in the Dark now via PermutedPress.com.
By Josh Johnson
