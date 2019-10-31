Ron Wood Documentary Trailer
The trailer to the new film on the Rolling Stones’ Ron Wood has just been released. The new official career-spanning documentary, titled, Somebody Up There Likes Me, was directed by Mike Figgis, and covers Wood’s life and career from making his bones in the mod-based mid-’60s London combo the Birds, through the Jeff Beck Group, the Faces, the Stones, and beyond. Among the participants in the doc are Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Rod Stewart.
The film hits theaters in the UK on November 26th, with U.S. dates still to be announced.
Ron Wood, who first recorded with the Stones in 1974, first toured with them in ’75, and became an official member the next year — holds the distinction of being the last “new” Rolling Stone.
SIDE NOTES
- Coming on November 15th is Ron Wood’s latest solo set, titled, Mad Lad: A Live Tribute To Chuck Berry. The set, which opens with a new original tune saluting the “Father of Rock N’ Roll” was caught live in 2018 with Wood’s backing band, His Wild Five, at Wimborne, England’s Tivoli Theatre. The album is the first of a trilogy in which the Rolling Stones guitarist salutes one of his primary influences.
- The tracklisting to Mad Lad: A Live Tribute To Chuck Berry is: “Tribute to Chuck Berry,” “Talking About You,” “Mad Lad,” “Wee Wee Hours” (featuring Imelda May),” “Almost Grown” (featuring Imelda May), “Back In The U.S.A.” “Blue Feeling,” “Worried Life Blues,” “Little Queenie,” “Rock And Roll Music” (featuring Imelda May), and “Johnny B. Goode.”