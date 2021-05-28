Rockin’ The Top 500 Songs in Classic Rock 2021!
Memorial Day 500!
It’s the annual Memorial Day 500! We’re “counting down” the top 500 songs of the last year not only on 92.9 The Eagle, but of all of Classic Rock, nationwide! Not a scientific poll by any means, we gathered data on the top 500 songs played in the last year from May 2020 through May 2021. The Memorial Day 500 runs from Friday at 11am through Monday evening, Memorial Day. We will take a break for our weekend shows, Time Warp w/ Bill St. James from 8am to Noon on Sunday and The Classics with Steve Downes, Sunday night from 10pm to midnight. So, here it is. 2021’s MEMORIAL DAY 500!
500. China Grove- Doobie Brothers
499. Breakup Song- Greg Kihn Band
498. Cold Shot- Stevie Ray Vaughn
497. Been Caught Stealing- Janes Addiction
496. Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)- Rolling Stones
495. Blue Morning Blue Day- Foreigner
494. Dancing In The Street- Van Halen
493. Turn The Page- Metallica
492. Lovin’ Every Minute Of It- Loverboy
491. Big Log- Robert Plant
490. Cuts Like A Knife- Bryan Adams
489. Bargain- The Who
488. Back Where You Belong- .38 Special
487. Back On The Chain Gang- Pretenders
486. Angie- Rolling Stones
485. After Midnight- Eric Clapton
484. Abracadabra- Steve Miller Band
483. Thank You- Led Zeppelin
482. Subdivisions- Rush
481. Still Loving You- Scorpions
480. About A Girl (Unplugged)- Nirvana
479. Communication Breakdown- Led Zeppelin
478. Moving In Stereo- Cars
477. Move It On Over- George Thorogood
476. Mainstreet- Bob Seger
475. Dazed And Confused- Led Zeppelin
474. Heart Shaped Box- Nirvana
473. Magic- Cars
472. Working For The Weekend- Loverboy
471. Welcome To Paradise- Green Day
470. Lay Down Sally- Eric Clapton
469. Lady- Styx
468. Good Times, Bad Times- Led Zeppelin
467. Fox On The Run- Sweet
466. Feel Like A Number- Bob Seger
465. Come Out And Play- Offspring
464. Even The Losers- Tom Petty
463. Centerfield- John Fogerty
462. Beautiful Girls- Van Halen
461. Wherever I May Roam- Metallica
460. Bang The Drum All Day- Todd Rundgren
459. When The Levee Breaks- Led Zeppelin
458. Addicted To Love- Robert Palmer
457. Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man- Bob Seger
456. Rocket- Def Leppard
454. Fool For The City- Foghat
453. Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You- Led Zeppelin
452. Livin’ On The Edge- Aerosmith
451. One- Metallica
450. November Rain- Guns N’ Roses
449. Dancing Days- Led Zeppelin
448. Rock And Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution- AC/DC
447. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak- Def Leppard
446. Have A Drink On Me- AC/DC
445. When I Come Around- Green Day
444. Travelin’ Man/Beautiful Loser- Bob Seger
443. Brain Stew- Green Day
442. Paradise By The Dashboard Light- Meatloaf
441. Too Late For Love- Def Leppard
440. All Apologies- Nirvana
439. See You On The Other Side- Ozzy Osbourne
438. Better Man- Pearl Jam
437. Mr. Brownstone- Guns N’ Roses
436. You Wreck Me- Tom Petty
435. Yellow Ledbetter- Pearl Jam
434. Flying High Again- Ozzy Osbourne
433. Comedown- Bush
432. Scar Tissue- Red Hot Chili Peppers
431. Tube Snake Boogie- ZZ Top
430. Nothing Else Matters- Metallica
429. What I Got- Sublime
428. Crazy- Aerosmith
427. Vasoline- Stone Temple Pilots
426. In The Dark- Billy Squier
425. You Don’t Know How It Feels- Tom Petty
424. Under The Bridge- Red Hot Chili Peppers
423. She Talks To Angels- Black Crowes
422. Even Flow- Pearl Jam
421. Jungle Love- Steve Miller Band
420. Lithium- Nirvana
419. Hard To Handle- Black Crowes
418. Fly Away- Lenny Kravitz
417. Frankenstein- Edgar Winter Group
416. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams- Green Day
415. Shot In The Dark- Ozzy Osbourne
414. Are You Gonna Be My Girl- Jet
413. Black- Pearl Jam
412. Wind Of Change- Scorpions
411. Plush- Stone Temple Pilots
410. Man On The Moon- R.E.M.
409. Mary Jane’s Last Dance- Tom Petty
408. Shine- Collective Soul
407. Daughter- Pearl Jam
406. One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer- George Thorogood
405. In Bloom- Nirvana
404. Fell On Black Days- Soundgarden
403. Same Old Song And Dance- Aerosmith
402. Otherside- Red Hot Chili Peppers
401. Monkey Wrench- Foo Fighters
400. Crazy Little Thing Called Love- Queen
399. Hey, Hey What Can I Do- Led Zeppelin
398. Jeremy- Pearl Jam
397. No More Tears- Ozzy Osbourne
396. Other Side- Aerosmith
395. In The City- Eagles
394. Smokin’ In The Boys Room- Motley Crue
393. Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)- Green Day
392. Blue On Black- Kenny Wayne Sheppard
391. December- Collective Soul
390. Ain’t Too Proud To Beg- Rolling Stones
389. Big Empty- Stone Temple Plots
388. Alive- Pearl Jam
387. All My Love- Led Zeppelin
386. Bark At The Moon- Ozzy Osbourne
385. Everlong- Foo Fighters
384. Californication- Red Hot Chili Peppers
383. Cult Of Personality- Living Colour
382. Longview- Green Day
381. Free Ride- Edgar Winter Group
380. Rooster- Alice In Chains
379. Remedy- Black Crowes
378. Spoonman- Soundgarden
377. Trampled Underfoot- Led Zeppelin
376. Learn To Fly- Foo Fighters
375. Why Can’t This Be Love- Van Halen
374. It’s A Long Way To The Top- AC/DC
373. I’ll Stick Around- Foo Fighters
372. You’re My Best Friend- Queen
371. Creep- Stone Temple Pilots
370. Heartbreaker/Livin’ Lovin’ Maid- Led Zeppelin
369. Self Esteem- Offspring
368. And The Cradle Will Rock- Van Halen
367. Song 2- Blur
366. Soul To Squeeze- Red Hot Chili Peppers
365. My Hero- Foo Fighters
364. Surrender- Cheap Trick
363. Over The Mountain- Ozzy Osbourne
362. Going To California- Led Zeppelin
361. Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love- Van Halen
360. Dr. Feelgood- Motley Crue
359. Shoot To Thrill- AC/DC
358. Back In The Saddle- Aerosmith
357. For Those About To Rock- AC/DC
356. Dreams- Van Halen
355. You Can’t Always Get What You Want- Rolling Stones
354. Give It Away- Red Hot Chili Peppers
353. Fool In The Rain- Led Zeppelin
352. Right Now- Van Halen
351. Money Talks- AC/DC
350. Gone Away- Offspring
349. We’re An American Band- Grand Funk Railroad
348. Honky Tonk Women- Rolling Stones
347. Fly By Night- Rush
346. Finish What You Started- Van Halen
345. Detroit Rock City- Kiss
344. Cryin’- Aerosmith
343. Jamie’s Crying- Van Halen
342. Breakdown- Tom Petty
341. What Is And What Should Never Be- Led Zeppelin
340. Angel- Aerosmith
339. Time- Pink Floyd
338. That Smell-Lynyrd Skynyrd
337. Speak To Me/Breathe- Pink Floyd
336. Long Run- Eagles
335. Living After Midnight- Judas Priest
334. Interstate Love Song- Stone Temple Pilots
333. D’yer Mak’er- Led Zeppelin
332. Unchained- Van Halen
331. Call Me The Breeze- Lynyrd Skynyrd
330. Black Betty- Ram Jam
329. It’s Only Rock And Roll- Rolling Stones
328. War Pigs/Luke’s Wall- Black Sabbath
327. Smokin’- Boston
326. Shooting Star- Bad Company
325. Rocky Mountain Way- Joe Walsh
324. I’ll Wait- Van Halen
323. Rock & Roll Band- Boston
322. People Are Strange- Doors
321. Oh, Pretty Women- Van Halen
320. No More Mr. Nice Guy- Alice Cooper
319. My Best Friend’s Girl- Cars.
318. Message In A Bottle- Police
317. Maybe I’m Amazed- Paul McCartney
316. Lovin’ Touchin’ Squeezin’- Journey
315. Love Hurts- Nazareth
314. Life’s Been Good- Joe Walsh
313. Jumpin’ Jack Flash- Rolling Stones
312. Hello, I Love You- Doors
311. Have You Ever Seen The Rain- CCR
310. Hair Of The Dog- Nazareth
309. Dance The Night Away- Van Halen
308. Gold Dust Woman- Fleetwood Mac
307. Give A Little Bit- Supertramp
306. Fire- Jimi Hendrix
306. Feelin’ Satisfied- Boston
304. Dreams- Fleetwood Mac
303. Don’t Look Back- Boston
302. Come Together- Beatles
301. Changes- David Bowie
300. Brown Sugar- Rolling Stones
299. Born To Run- Bruce Springsteen
298. Born To Be Wild- Steppenwolf
297. Bang A Gong(Get It On)- T-Rex
296. You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet- Bachman Turner Overdrive
295. White Room- Cream
294. What It Takes- Aerosmith
293. Takin’ Care Of Business- Bachman Turner Overdrive
292. Riders On The Storm- Doors
291. Smoke On The Water- Deep Purple
290. School’s Out- Alice Cooper
289. Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting- Elton John
288. Run Like Hell- Pink Floyd
287. Roll With The Changes- REO Speedwagon
286. Rocket Man- Elton John
285. Rock And Roll Never Forgets- Bob Seger
284. Roadhouse Blues- Doors
283. Rhiannon- Fleetwood Mac
282. Radar Love- Golden Earring
281. Pinball Wizard- Who
280. One Of These Nights- Eagles
279. Night Moves- Bob Seger
278. Magic Carpet Ride- Steppenwolf
277. Lunatic Fringe- Red Rider
276. Logical Song- Supertramp
275. Light My Fire- Doors
274. Let’s Go- Cars
273. Layla- Derek & The Dominoes
272. I Need A Lover- John Mellencamp
271. Hysteria- Def Leppard
270. Hollywood Nights- Bob Seger
269. Heartache Tonight- Eagles
268. Foxey Lady- Jimi Hendrix
267. Fortunate Son- CCR
266. Fame- David Bowie
265. Evil Woman- Electric Light Orchestra
264. Double Vision- Foreigner
263. Closer To The Heart- Rush
262. Cheap Sunglasses- ZZ Top
261. Can’t You See- Marshall Tucker Band
260. Can’t Get Enough- Bad Company
259. Bennie & The Jets- Elton John
258. Band On The Run- Paul McCartney
257. Bad Case Of Loving You- Robert Palmer
256. Dancing With Myself- Billy Idol
255. Baby Hold On- Eddie Money
254. American Woman- Guess Who
253. You’ve Got Another Thing Coming- Judas Priest
252. Who Do You Love- George Thorogood
251. Waiting- Tom Petty
250. Rock And Roll Hootchie Coo- Rick Derringer
249. Revolution- Beatles
248. Ramblin’ Man- Allman Brothers
247. Miss You- Rolling Stones
246. Love Her Madly- Doors
245. Goodbye Stranger- Supertamp
244. Good Times Roll- Cars
243. Flirtin’ With Disaster- Molly Hatchet
242. Faithfully- Journey
241. The Chain- Fleetwood Mac
240. Bye, Bye Love- Cars
239. Blue Collar Man- Styx
238. Black Water- Doobie Brothers
237. Already Gone- Eagles
236. All Right Now- Free
235. Won’t Get Fooled Again- Who
234. Shadows In The Night- Pat Benatar
233. Old Time Rock & Roll- Bob Seger
232. Rainbow In The Dark- Dio
231. Misty Mountain Hop- Led Zeppelin
230. Head Games- Foreigner
229. Come Sail Away- Styx
228. You Got Lucky- Tom Petty
227. Mony Mony- Billy Idol
226. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic- Police
225. Learning To Fly- Tom Petty
224. Learning To Fly- Pink Floyd
223. I Can’t Drive 55- Sammy Hagar
222. Armageddon It- Def Leppard
221. Stone In Love- Journey
220. Shake It Up- Cars
219. Love In An Elevator- Aerosmith
218. Don’t Stand So Close To Me- Police
217. Don’t Come Around Here No More- Tom Petty
216. Sunday Bloody Sunday- U2
215. Pink Houses- John Mellencamp
214. With Or Without You- U2
213. What I Like About You- Romantics
212. Rock The Casbah- Clash
211. My Kind Of Lover- Billy Squier
210. Run To You- Bryan Adams
209. Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around- Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty
208. Mysterious Ways- U2
207. I Wanna Rock- Twisted Sister
206. I Don’t Care Anymore- Phil Collins
205. I Remember You- Skid Row
204. Hurts So Good- John Mellencamp
203. Urgent- Foreigner
202. Shakin’ Eddie Money
201. New Year’s Day- U2
200. Eye Of The Tiger- Suvivor
199. Dancing In The Dark- Bruce Springsteen
198. Signs- Tesla
197. Kashmir- Led Zeppelin
196. Your Love- The Outfield
195. Where The Streets Have No Name- U2
194. Is This Love- Whitesnake
193. Burning Down The House- Talking Heads
192. (You Gotta Fight) For Your Right- Beastie Boys
191. Caught Up In You- .38 Special
190. Kickstart My Heart- Motley Crue
189. Sister Christian- Night Ranger
188. Pride And Joy- Stevie Ray Vaughn
187. Over The Hills And Far Away- Led Zeppelin
186. Glory Days- Bruce Springsteen
185. We’re Not Gonna Take It- Twisted Sister
184. Blaze Of Glory- Jon Bon Jovi
183. Patience- Guns N’ Roses
182. Hey You- Pink Floyd
181. 18 And Life- Skid Row
180. Born In The U.S.A.- Bruce Springsteen
179. Once Bitten, Twice Shy- Great White
178. I Drink Alone- George Thorogood
177. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door- Guns N’ Roses
176. Rockin’ In The Free World- Neil Young
175. Whole Lotta Love- Led Zeppelin
174. Rock Of Ages- Def Leppard
173. Keep Your Hands To Yourself- Georgia Satellites
172. Girls, Girls, Girls- Motley Crue
171. Love Bites- Def Leppard
170. Live And Let Die- Gun N’ Roses
169. Foolin’- Def Leppard
168. Young Lust- Pink Floyd
167. Start Me Up- Rolling Stones
166. Money For Nothing- Dire Straits
165. Hot For Teacher- Van Halen
164. Hit Me With Your Best Shot- Pat Benatar
163. Boys Of Summer- Don Henley
162. Juke Box Hero- Foreigner
161. Animal- Def Leppard
160. Take Me Home Tonight- Eddie Money
159. Ramble On- Led Zeppelin
158. Love Is A Battlefield- Pat Benatar
157. Rag Doll- Aerosmith
156. Mama, I’m Coming Home- Ozzy Osbourne
155. Janie’s Got A Gun- Aerosmith
154. In The Air Tonight- Phil Collins
153. Legs- ZZ Top
152. Spirit Of Radio- Rush
151. Ocean- Led Zeppelin
150. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)- Aerosmith
149. You Might Think- Cars
148. Small Town- John Mellencamp
147. Rock And Roll- Led Zeppelin
146. I Hate Myself For Loving You- Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
145. Highway To Hell- AC/DC
144. Every Breath You Take- Police
143. Edge Of Seventeen- Stevie Nicks
142. You Really Got Me- Van Halen
141. White Wedding- Billy Idol
140. Killer Queen- Queen
139. Sharp Dressed Man- ZZ Top
138. Burnin’ For You- Blue Oyster Cult
137. Bad Medicine- Bon Jovi
136. Everybody Wants You- Billy Squier
135. Runnin’ With The Devil- Van Halen
134. Every Rose Has It’s Thorn- Poison
133. Cum On Feel The Noize- Quiet Riot
132. Twilight Zone- Golden Earring
131. Should I Stay Or Should I Go- Clash
130. Lonely Is The Night- Billy Squier
129. Gimme All Your Lovin’- ZZ Top
128. Fat Bottom Girls- Queen
127. Centerfold- J. Geils Band
126. Owner Of A Lonely Heart- Yes
125. Jack And Diane- John Mellencamp
124. Home Sweet Home- Motley Crue
123. Summer Of ‘69- Bryan Adams
122. Refugee- Tom Petty
121. Somebody To Love- Queen
120. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For- U2
119. The Stroke- Billy Squier
118. Hold On Loosely- .38 Special
117. Freewill- Rush
116. Don’t Do Me Like That- Tom Petty
115. Bad To The Bone- George Thorogood
114. Free Bird- Lynyrd Skynyrd
113. Beast Of Burden- Rolling Stones
112. Nothin’ But A Good Time- Poison
111. Lights- Journey
110. Iron Man- Black Sabbath
109. Simple Man- Lynyrd Sknyrd
108. Gimme Shelter- Rolling Stones
107. Behind Blue Eyes- Who
106. Sympathy For The Devil- Rolling Stones
105. Round And Round- Ratt
104. Money- Pink Floyd
103. American Girl- Tom Petty
102. Rock And Roll All Nite- Kiss
101. Pride (In The Name Of Love)- U2
100. Paranoid- Black Sabbath
99. Stairway To Heaven- Led Zeppelin
98. Baba O’Riley- Who
97. All Along The Watchtower- Jimi Hendrix
96. Wheel In The Sky- Journey
95. Satisfaction- Rolling Stones
94. Jet Airliner- Steve Miller Band
93. Gimme Three Steps- Lynyrd Skynyrd
92. Walk This Way- Aerosmith
91. Take It Easy- Eagles
90. Anyway You Want It- Journey
90. What’s Your Name- Lynyrd Skynyrd
89. Life In The Fast Lane- Eagles
88. Go Your Own Way- Fleetwood Mac
87. Brain Damage/Eclipse- Pink Floyd
86. Barracuda- Heart
85. Roxanne- Police
84. Rock’n Me- Steve Miller Band
83. Purple Haze- Jimi Hendrix
82. Hot Blooded- Foreigner
81. Fly Like An Eagle- Steve Miller Band
80. Feel Like Makin’ Love- Bad Company
79. Crazy On You- Heart
78. Tush- ZZ Top
77. Cold As Ice- Foreigner
76. Bad Company- Bad Company
75. Turn The Page- Bob Seger
74. Take The Money And Run- Steve Miller Band
73. Just What I Needed- Cars
72. Hold The Line- Toto
71. Feels Like The First Time- Foreigner
70. Break On Through- Doors
69. Who Are You- Who
68. Sultans Of Swing- Dire Straits
67. La Grange- ZZ Top
66. The Joker- Steve Miller Band
65. Cocaine- Eric Clapton
64. Two Tickets To Paradise- Eddie Money
63. Slow Ride- Foghat
62. Wish You Were Here- Pink Floyd
61. Rock N’ Roll Fantasy- Bad Company
60. Blinded By The Light- Manfred Mann’s Earth Band
59. I Won’t Back Down- Tom Petty
58. Don’t Bring Me Down- Electric Light Orchestra
57. I Want You To Want Me- Cheap Trick
56. The Boys Are Back In Town- Thin Lizzy
55. Come As You Are- Nirvana
54. Hells Bells- AC/DC
53. Another Brick In The Wall- Pink Floyd
52. The Unforgiven- Metallica
51. Free Fallin’- Tom Petty
50. Enter Sandman- Metallica
49. Comfortably Numb- Pink Floyd
48. Under Pressure- Queen
47. Hotel California- Eagles
46. Foreplay/Longtime- Boston
45. Wanted Dead Or Alive- Bon Jovi
44. Smells Like Teen Spirit- Nirvana
43. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap- AC/DC
42. Dream On- Aerosmith
41. Here I Go Again- Whitesnake
40. Don’t Stop Believing- Journey
39. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper- Blue Oyster Cult
38. Black Hole Sun- Soundgarden
37. Man In The Box- Alice In Chains
36. Thunderstruck- AC/DC
35. Livin’ On A Prayer- Bon Jovi
34. You Shook Me All Night Long- AC/DC
33. Tom Sawyer- Rush
32. T.N.T.- AC/DC
31. Another One Bites The Dust- Queen
30. You Give Love A Bad Name- Bon Jovi
29. Welcome To The Jungle- Guns N’ Roses
28. Runnin’ Down A Dream- Tom Petty
27. Immigrant Song- Led Zeppelin
26. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)- Journey
25. Paint It, Black- Rolling Stones
24. Back In Black- AC/DC
23. Pour Some Sugar On Me- Def Leppard
22. More Than A Feeling- Boston
21. Jump- Van Halen
20. Sweet Child Of Mine- Guns N’ Roses
19. Crazy Train- Ozzy Osbourne
18. Black Dog- Led Zeppelin
17. Rock You Like A Hurricane- Scorpions
16. Paradise City- Guns N’ Roses
15. Panama- Van Halen
14. Heartbreaker- Pat Benatar
13. Rebel Yell- Billy Idol
12. Photograph- Def Leppard
11. We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions- Queen
10. No One Like You- Scorpions
9. Limelight- Rush
8. I Love Rock And Roll- Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
7. Bohemian Rhapsody- Queen
6. Renegade- Styx
5. Magic Man- Heart
4. Peace Of Mind- Boston
3. Sweet Home Alabama- Lynyrd Skynyrd
2. Carry On Wayward Son- Kansas
1. Sweet Emotion- Aerosmith